Kevin Hart Jokes About How Relaxed He Was After Welcoming His Fourth Baby: 'I've Been There'

Kevin Hart Jokes About How Relaxed He Was After Welcoming His Fourth Child

For Kevin Hart, welcoming his forth child into his family brood last year was smooth sailing.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, the 41-year-old actor and comedian opened up to host Ellen DeGeneres about how calm he was when his daughter, Kaori Mai, was born in September.

When DeGeneres, 63, asked how he felt being in the delivery room for the fourth time, Hart joked, "Am I jaded? Yes."

In a chilled-out monotone voice, the Fatherhood star recalled his reaction to Kaori's birth, joking, "'It's a baby girl? Cool, where's she at? Let me see her. Aight, there she go. Can we wrap her up? Do we leave today? What do we have to do?' "

"'Honey, what do your legs feel like? You walking or no?' " he continued, referencing his wife, Eniko Hart. "If you walking, we can get out of here today."

The comedian went on to explain that the births of his three older children helped prepare him to meet the new bundle of joy. Hart and Eniko are parents to son Kenzo Kash, 3, while the Jumanji actor also shares son Hendrix, 13, and daughter Heaven, 16, with ex-wife, Torrei Hart.

"At this point, all of the panic that goes into it is gone," he explained. "I've been there, I've done it, I've seen it."

However, Hart clarified that he was careful to not act too relaxed, as to give off the wrong impression to those surrounding him and his wife in the hospital.

"You gotta be careful to not be too relaxed cause it ... can come off weird to some of the people in the room, like some of the nurses and the doctors around," he added.

Later during his Ellen appearance, Hart also opened up about future plans for his family, including if he and Eniko want to have any more children.

"You know, if I could Ellen, I would throw these balls in the trash. I don't want them," he joked to the daytime talk show host. "I don't want no more babies. It's not up to me. I'd take these balls and throw them on the roof if I could."

"... I don't need anymore activity in my house," Hart explained. "If I could say respectively, in the nicest way, I think that our family is fine the way it is. I don't think we need anymore additions, personally."