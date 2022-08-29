Kevin Hart Shares the Hilarious Name Daughter Heaven, 17, Calls Him That 'Always' Makes Him Laugh

Kevin Hart's humor runs in the family!

The 43-year-old actor, who stars as a stay-at-home dad in the new Netflix comedy Me Time, streaming now, tells PEOPLE that his oldest child, daughter Heaven, 17, has a name for her dad that "always makes [him] laugh."

Along with Heaven, Hart also shares son Hendrix, 14, with ex Torrei Hart. He is also dad to 23-month-old daughter Kaori Mai, and son Kenzo Kash, 4, with his wife Eniko Hart.

Here's what else Hart had to say for PEOPLE's One Last Thing in this week's issue, on stands now:

Last perfect day off

"It's been a minute. The perfect day off is at the house, nothing to do. Just being able to sit in lounge pants and enjoy being home. Chill and low-key."

Last time I was injured

"I was in Dubai, and I had a pinched nerve in my arm. That's probably some of the worst pain I've ever felt in my life. It went down my whole arm. There's nothing you can do for it; you just got to wait it out."

Kevin Hart Instagram

Last tattoo I got

"Last year I got one of Atlas on my back, holding the world. It was about having the weight of the world on your shoulders but being strong enough to walk with it."

Last text that made me laugh

"My daughter [Heaven, 17] makes me laugh daily, because she thinks she's ultra cool. She'll text and call me "G" and "Old raggedy back Jack" because I hurt my back. That always makes me laugh."

Last DIY project

"I'm going to be honest with you. I just kind of pay people to do stuff. I'm not handy. I can't point to anything I put together, not a toy or dollhouse. Oh wait, my oldest son [Hendrix, 14] and I, we put Legos together. That counts!"

