"We're in a good place, a family of six and a couple of dogs, it's a lot going on right now," Kevin Hart said

Kevin Hart Jokes He's Done Having Kids After Baby No. 4: 'Is The House Not Loud Enough?'

Kevin Hart isn't planning on adding another baby to his family anytime soon.

The actor, 41, spoke about the possibility of having more kids during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight and joked that his house with four kids is "loud enough."

Hart, who shares 8-month-old daughter Kaori Mai and son Kenzo Kash, 3, with his wife, Eniko Hart, as well as son Hendrix, 13, and daughter Heaven, 16, with ex-wife, Torrei Hart, said that his family is in "a good place" at the moment.

"Is the house not loud enough? I think it is, right? I think it's loud enough around here," Hart joked. "It's good. We're in a good place, a family of six and a couple of dogs, it's a lot going on right now."

"I say that jokingly but, you know, look, if it's what the universe calls for and it's what we've decided, then it is what it is," he added.

kevin hart Credit: Kevin Hart/Instagram

The star, whose new film Fatherhood premieres on Netflix this month, went on to discuss his love for parenting and appreciation for his family.

"We're in love with being parents, we're in love with all the little ones that we have now. I mean, we got teenagers and two toddlers, man. It's the perfect separation of age," he shared. "It's the perfect household. It's everything that you would think it is plus more."

Last month, Hart appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up to host Ellen DeGeneres about how calm he was when his daughter, Kaori Mai, was born in September.

When DeGeneres, 63, asked how he felt being in the delivery room for the fourth time, Hart joked, "Am I jaded? Yes."

In a deadpan voice, the star recalled his reaction to Kaori's birth, joking, "'It's a baby girl? Cool, where's she at? Let me see her. Aight, there she go. Can we wrap her up? Do we leave today? What do we have to do?' "

"'Honey, what do your legs feel like? You walking or no?' " he continued, referencing his wife, Eniko. "If you walking, we can get out of here today."