Sweet 16! Kevin Hart Gifts Mercedes-Benz SUV to Daughter Heaven for Her Birthday

Paying tribute to the birthday girl, Eniko Hart wrote to her stepdaughter, "U know i have nothing but LOVE for u baybeee!"

Kevin Hart went all out for his daughter's Sweet 16!

Over the weekend, the Jumanji actor, 41, celebrated his daughter Heaven's 16th birthday with a party and one memorable gift: a G-class Mercedes Benz SUV. The Los Angeles–based event planning company bDASHd shared footage from the surprise party that showed the unveiling of the sleek new car, which came adorned with giant red gift bows.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Heaven Hart's Sweet 16 @kevinhart4real, @enikohart, and @torreihart Surprise their daughter with a G-class Mercedes Benz, a Sweet 16 Celebration Dinner, and Outdoor Movie with her family and closest friends," the party planning company wrote on Instagram.

In the video, Heaven gets emotional when she sees the vehicle, then getting in the driver's seat to get comfortable behind the wheel. The party was themed to the Japanese manga titled My Hero Academia.

Hart shares Heaven and son Hendrix, 13, with ex-wife Torrei, and he is also dad to son Kenzo Kash, 3, and daughter Kaori Mai, 5 months, whom he shares with wife Eniko.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Sending birthday wishes to Heaven on Instagram Monday, Eniko wrote to her stepdaughter: "happy birthday to our sweet 16 y/o aries beauty! ♈️ U know i have nothing but LOVE for u baybeee!"

She added, "The last slide is a perfect example of the real teenager that she has become..too cool for school! 🤣"

In January, the father of four told USA Today that having the opportunity to be home with his kids during quarantine has "shined a light" on the importance of his family.

"Through the pandemic, I was able to truly tap into fatherhood," he explained at the time. "Tap into the role of a husband more, because I've never been home this long ever. Ever! Because of my job, I've never been home for this many weeks — or weeks, period."