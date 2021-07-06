Kevin Hart's Sweetest Family Photos
The actor shares daughter Heaven and son Hendrix with ex-wife Torrei Hart, and son Kenzo and daughter Kaori with wife Eniko Hart
All Grown Up
Dad Kevin can't believe his little girl Heaven, 16, is already behind the wheel and ready to hit the road.
Father's Day Fun
Hendrix, 13, Kaori, 8 months, Heaven and Kenzo, 3, cuddled up with their dad on his special day. The proud dad shared on Father's Day that the "level of love that I have for these kids is honestly unexplainable."
Pick Your POV
There will always be lots of laughs when Kevin and his son Hendrix are hanging out together.
Harts Abroad
The Hart family bonded in Budapest in June, and the photos are picture perfect.
FaceTime Funnies
Who can resist baby Ori and her chubby cheeks?
'Cabbage Patch' Cutie
Daddy's little girl has captured Hart's heart — and funny bone.
Holidays with the Harts
The gorgeous family of six matched in pajamas on Christmas morning.
King Kenzo
Baby Zo loves catching up with his daddy via FaceTime, too.
Mother's Day Moments
Mom Eniko celebrated her big day with a trip down memory lane with her hubby and kids.
Mom's Love
Eniko shared adorable snapshots of herself posing with her youngest babies, and shared her appreciation for all moms out there on Mother's Day this year.
Fabulous Four
There's never a dull moment at the Hart house, with four of mom's "Hartbeats" hanging out at home.
Baby on the Way
Before Kaori arrived, mom Eniko shared the news of her second pregnancy in a sweet post, writing, "OH BABY, it's a little lady👶🏽🌸"
"Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete," she added. "Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol!"