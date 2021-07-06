Kevin Hart's Sweetest Family Photos

The actor shares daughter Heaven and son Hendrix with ex-wife Torrei Hart, and son Kenzo and daughter Kaori with wife Eniko Hart 

By Diane J. Cho
July 06, 2021 02:51 PM

All Grown Up

Dad Kevin can't believe his little girl Heaven, 16, is already behind the wheel and ready to hit the road.

Father's Day Fun

Hendrix, 13, Kaori, 8 months, Heaven and Kenzo, 3, cuddled up with their dad on his special day. The proud dad shared on Father's Day that the "level of love that I have for these kids is honestly unexplainable."

Pick Your POV

There will always be lots of laughs when Kevin and his son Hendrix are hanging out together.

Harts Abroad

The Hart family bonded in Budapest in June, and the photos are picture perfect.

FaceTime Funnies

Who can resist baby Ori and her chubby cheeks?

'Cabbage Patch' Cutie

Daddy's little girl has captured Hart's heart — and funny bone.

Holidays with the Harts

The gorgeous family of six matched in pajamas on Christmas morning.

King Kenzo

Baby Zo loves catching up with his daddy via FaceTime, too.

Mother's Day Moments

Mom Eniko celebrated her big day with a trip down memory lane with her hubby and kids.

Mom's Love

Eniko shared adorable snapshots of herself posing with her youngest babies, and shared her appreciation for all moms out there on Mother's Day this year.

Fabulous Four

There's never a dull moment at the Hart house, with four of mom's "Hartbeats" hanging out at home.

Baby on the Way

Before Kaori arrived, mom Eniko shared the news of her second pregnancy in a sweet post, writing, "OH BABY, it's a little lady👶🏽🌸"

"Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete," she added. "Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol!"

By Diane J. Cho