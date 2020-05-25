Kevin Hart Jokes His Wife and Kids Think He's 'Annoying' While They Social Distance Together

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Kevin Hart also discussed wife Eniko's pregnancy, telling Ellen DeGeneres the one question he thinks you should never ask a pregnant woman

Kevin Hart is soaking up every bit of family time he's getting as a result of staying home amid the coronavirus (COIVD-19) pandemic, but his wife and kids might be ready for him to go back to work.

During his Monday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show via video call, the 40-year-old actor and comedian said that his wife Eniko, who's currently expecting their second child together, isn't "getting on [his] nerves" but the opposite isn't quite true.

"She's saying I'm getting on her nerves. And you know, whatever. I don't fight it. But apparently, I'm annoying," said Hart, going on to share that the rest of the household — which includes his kids Kenzo Kash, 2½, Hendrix, 12, and Heaven, 15 — share some of Eniko's woes.

"That's what they're talking about around the house, saying I'm just always around. That's what I'm hearing. 'Dad, you're always around. Go somewhere!' " said the Jumanji: The Next Level star and author of the new audiobook The Decision: Overcoming Today's BS for Tomorrow's Success.

"And they say, 'Dad, you always wanna do stuff. Just chill,' " he added. "And I'm like, 'Well, I thought doing stuff was chilling. Y'all don't wanna do something? Y'all don't wanna make a TikTok?' That's what I do. I bring that energy to the household. 'Hey, board-game time! It's 6 o'clock! Y'all know what that means: Get the games out!' "

When host Ellen DeGeneres asked him if he ever played Bananagrams as part of their family game nights, Hart said his family's game of choice is more along the lines of, "Who Can Be Quiet the Longest?"

"That's what they've been making me play lately. Just who can be quiet the longest," he quipped. "I don't think that game's a lot of fun, but I always win. I always win. They say, 'Dad, you're the best at this game,' so I keep playing it 'cause I'm good, apparently."

In all seriousness, Eniko, 35, is "so happy" to have her husband by her side during this special time of her pregnancy, since he is often away for work under normal circumstances.

"Normally, I'm in and out, so it's been a real blessing just to be around and talk, converse and just kind of be with the fam through these months," Hart told DeGeneres, 62. "This is the first time that I've ever been here this much through a pregnancy in general in my life, so it's been refreshing."

But he also knows the one thing you should never say to a woman who's pregnant: " 'Are you gonna eat that?' 'Cause she is. She is gonna eat it."

Eniko revealed their pregnancy news in March, along with a black-and-white portrait of her growing baby bump, which she captioned, "Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing."

Earlier this month, on Mother's Day, she and Hart broke the news of their baby on the way's sex.

"OH BABY, it's a little lady," wrote Eniko. "This Mother's Day God has blessed us with another baby girl. This pregnancy felt the exact same I could've sworn we were having another boy."

"I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I've always prayed for," she added.