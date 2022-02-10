Kevin Hart's Daughter Kaori, 17 Months, Learned Her First Curse Word from Him: 'S— Is a Good One'

Kevin Hart's little girl has got a potty mouth already.

The 42-year-old comedian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday where he gave an update on his youngest child, daughter Kaori Mai, sharing that the 17-month-old recently started talking. While he assured DeGeneres that he's a good parent, Hart revealed that his baby girl has already picked up some of his bad language.

"She's got a couple words she's put together. First of all, dada. Dada was the first one even if it wasn't, I would say it was," he quipped, pointing out some other words she's learned. "And s---. She said s--- ... I'm not celebrating it. I'm not saying it because I'm proud but yeah s--- is a good one."

kevvin hart and daughter Credit: kevin hart/ instagram

Hart explained that Kaori learned the curse word from him but clarified to DeGeneres, 64, that it's not the end of the world.

"For me, I have a very foul mouth but it's innocent, like, I'm not an aggressive curser. It's not like offsetting. It's light," he said. "So she hears me say that and she picked it up."

"Ellen, I feel like you're judging me like I'm a bad parent," Hart teased the talk show host. "We've been spending a lot of time together and my baby's picked up some bad habits. She'll be okay, it's fine."

"That's how they learn. You'd be surprised what the other one was doing," he added with a laugh. Along with Kaori, Hart also shares son Kenzo Kash, 4, with his wife Eniko Hart. Additionally, the comedian shares daughter Heaven, 16, and son Hendrix, 14, with ex Torrei Hart.

kevin hart ion the ellen show Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Elsewhere during the show, the comic discussed his eldest child Heaven, sharing that he can't believe how grown she is and how much she's "exactly" like him.

The father of four told DeGeneres that he finds himself getting emotional as Heaven got her driver's license and now approaches the age where she's getting ready to leave for college.

"I love that she's growing up, that's my best friend, my heart. And it's a little emotional. I see myself realizing that that time is coming for her to leave the house and I don't like it," he said. "She's already talking about going to school somewhere else. She's way too excited about it."