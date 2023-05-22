Kevin Hart's Daughter Heaven Looks All Grown Up as She Poses with Him Before Prom: 'Pure Joy'

Kevin Hart's daughter Heaven is all grown up!

On Sunday, the comedian, 43, shared two sweet pictures of his daughter Heaven, 18, on Instagram as she got ready for her prom night. In the series of shots, Heaven wore an emerald green, off-the-shoulder gown and smiled with her dad, who wore sweat shorts and a graphic T-shirt.

In one picture, the father-daughter duo has their arms around each other while in another photo, the two walk in a garden while Heaven carries Converse sneakers and a camera.

"I have no words...just pure joy," the Get Hard actor captioned the photos. "My little girl looked unbelievable yesterday. Where does the time go....#Harts."

Hart shares daughter Heaven and son Hendrix, 15, with ex-wife Torrei Hart. He also has son Kenzo, 5, and daughter Kaori, 2, whom he shares with wife Eniko Hart, 38.

Although Hart has said Heaven is eager to follow in her dad's footsteps and dreams of becoming a comedian, the actor told PEOPLE in 2020 that she would need to wait until she was 18 to pursue a career in entertainment.

"My daughter wants to be an entertainer so bad, I'm just holding her back til she's 18," Hart told PEOPLE at the time. "I made a daddy decision to hold her back til she's of age and then we can pursue whatever dream we want."

In the meantime, Heaven enjoys making her dad laugh. "My daughter [Heaven] makes me laugh daily, because she thinks she's ultra cool. She'll text and call me 'G' and 'Old raggedy back Jack' because I hurt my back. That always makes me laugh," Hart told PEOPLE in August 2022.

In February 2022, Hart told Ellen DeGeneres that Heaven wanted to go to college out of state. "I've been trying to manipulate her like, 'Maybe you need a place here in L.A. 'cause the schools here are just better,' " he joked. "She's talking about New York."

He added, "I love that she's growing up, that's my best friend, my heart. And it's a little emotional. I see myself realizing that that time is coming for her to leave the house and I don't like it."