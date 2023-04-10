Kevin Hart Celebrates Easter on the Beach with All Four of His Kids: 'Live, Love, Laugh'

Kevin Hart spent the holiday weekend kicking back with all four of his kids

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on April 10, 2023 05:19 PM
Kevin Hart and family. Photo: Kevin Hart/instagram

Kevin Hart had his whole family together to celebrate Easter.

Posing with all four of his children in a family photo posted on Instagram Sunday, the comedian shared a moment from his family's holiday.

The six posed in front of a floral sign, offset with palm trees, that read, "Santa Maria Beach Club," with wife Eniko Hart holding onto son Kenzo, 5. Kevin holds daughter Kaori, 2, with his other arm around daughter Heaven, 18. Son Hendrix, 15, appears taller than the rest of the family in the photo.

"Happy Easter …. #LiveLoveLaugh #Harts," the Jumanji star, 43, wrote.

Last month, the actor and comedian took to Instagram to wish daughter Heaven — who, along with Hendrix, he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart — a happy 18th birthday.

Sharing a photo of her as a little girl in a school performance, Hart wrote, "And just like that my little girl is 18….wow….Where does the time go?????"

"So proud and so happy to see you grow into the amazing woman that you are!!!! Love you my G #Harts," he added.

In February 2022, Hart told Ellen DeGeneres that Heaven wanted to go to college out of state. "I've been trying to manipulate her like, 'Maybe you need a place here in L.A. 'cause the schools here are just better,' " he joked. "She's talking about New York."

He added, "I love that she's growing up, that's my best friend, my heart. And it's a little emotional. I see myself realizing that that time is coming for her to leave the house and I don't like it."

