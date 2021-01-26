Kevin Hart Says Being Home amid COVID Pandemic Has Allowed Him to 'Tap Into Fatherhood'

The actor said that being home "made me just realize some of the things that I missed"

Kevin Hart is feeling grateful for the extra family time while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The father of four, who recently welcomed his second child, daughter Kaori Mai, with wife Eniko, told USA Today that having the opportunity to be home with his kids has "shined a light" on the importance of his family.

"Through the pandemic, I was able to truly tap into fatherhood," the actor explained. "Tap into the role of a husband more, because I've never been home this long ever. Ever! Because of my job, I've never been home for this many weeks – or weeks, period."

Hart, who is also father to sons Kenzo Kash, 3, and Hendrix, 13, plus daughter Heaven, 15, shared that because of his work on the road, he missed out on moments like eating dinner with his family.

"Never have I been able to eat dinner with my family and talk to my family as much as I've been able to through the course of this pandemic," he said.

Reflecting on his time at home, Hart said he realized "some of the things that I missed, some of the things that I didn't put as much value on that I probably should."

The comedian also spoke about the importance of having his family to turn to during such unprecedented times.

"The way for me and my family to adjust was to just lean on one another in this time and try our best to be supportive of one another and try our best to be aware of each other's minds — constantly checking in 'How you doing? You OK? How you feeling? If it's down, well what can we do to pick it up?' " he explained.

"It was just making sure that we were all engaging and not giving one another an opportunity to fall down or slip and fall through the cracks," Hart added.

A few weeks after Hart welcomed his fourth child, the actor spoke with Extra about his new family of six and how he's trying to keep an open mind as a new dad again.

"I gotta be careful not to be the jaded dad. This is baby No. 4. In the delivery room, do you cry? No. You've seen it, you know the routine," he said, joking, "I'm taking the stuff out the doctor's hands — 'Give it to me, let me cut the umbilical cord. Put her under the heat lamp, I got it.' "

"Once you get home and you really get a look at everybody together, that's when it sets in," Hart added of his newly expanded brood. "When you look and you go, 'Wow, we're a family of six. When you throw the dogs in, it's eight.' For me, it's [about] creating and building a legacy within my family that lives with or without me."

Hart and Eniko, 36, welcomed baby Kaori on Sept. 29. The couple announced she had given birth to their daughter by sharing a sweet phrase written in purple whimsical writing. "9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime," read the Instagram post.

Following her baby girl's first photo, Eniko posted a second image of all the Hart kids together lounging on a sofa, writing, "Our hearts are full."