Kevin Federline Introduces Daughter Peyton Marie

The former backup dancer welcomed his sixth child, daughter Peyton Marie, on Friday, April 4.

Seth Browarnik/Startraks

Update: Kevin Federline introduced his newest addition Thursday evening on his Instagram account, sharing his newborn daughter’s name, details and photo.

“We would like everyone to meet our newest Federline. Peyton Marie Federline. Born 4.4.14 8 lbs., 4 oz.,” he wrote, adding a photo of Jordan cradling her baby sister. “[Three] weeks old today. Only one out of six that will have blue eyes. Didn’t think it was possible.” Victoria shared a few family photos as well.

Originally posted April 7: It’s a girl! Kevin Federline has welcomed his sixth child, a daughter, he revealed Sunday on his Instagram account.

The former backup dancer, 36, and his wife, Victoria Prince, are also parents to Jordan Kay, 2½.



The proud papa announced the arrival of his baby girl by posting a photo of an “It’s a Girl!” wagon filled with flowers.

“Words cannot express the joy my children bring me. We are very excited to welcome the newest member of our family,” he writes. “I love you with all my heart [Victoria]. #thefedz #sixthman I mean #sixthwoman.”

Federline is also dad to sons Jayden James, 7½, and Sean Preston, 8½, with ex-wife Britney Spears, and Kaleb, 9½, and daughter Kori, 13, with ex-girlfriend Shar Jackson.

