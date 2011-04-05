Kevin Federline Debuts Girlfriend's Baby Bump

Check out that baby bump!

Dad-to-be Kevin Federline poses with girlfriend Victoria Prince as they show off her burgeoning belly.

The couple expect their first child together — Federline’s fifth — this summer.

The new addition will join siblings Jayden, 4½, and Preston, 5½, with ex-wife Britney Spears; as well as Kaleb, 6½, and Kori, 8½, with ex-girlfriend Shar Jackson.

