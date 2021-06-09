New mom Zulay Henao says her newborn daughter is "really sweet and patient so far"

Kevin Connolly's entourage just got a little bigger!

The Entourage star, 47, and Colombian actress Zulay Henao, 42, welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, the new mom announced on her Instagram Story this week, sharing a photo of the newborn's hand. The baby girl weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz., at birth.

Henao says the birth was "long & painful but it's the best thing I've ever done." The House Next Door star adds of her daughter: "She's really sweet and patient so far, not too much crying, just really curious about her surroundings."

"And I just watch in awe," the actress continues. "She also has a huge appetite like her momma."

In another slide on her Instagram Story, Henao praised her body for creating life, writing, "The human body is a masterpiece beyond our wildest imagination. ... Thank you to all my mom friends who have reached out with the TMI info people don't tell you about. I love you."

Entourage's Kevin Connolly, Zulay Henao Welcome 'Sweet' Baby Girl After 'Long and Painful' Birth Credit: Zulay Henao/Instagram

Henao first revealed she was pregnant in January with an Instagram post showing off her baby bump, captioned simply, "18 weeks🗝."

On Christmas, Henao shared a snapshot of herself with Connolly posing by their tree as the actor rested his hand on her stomach. "Merry Christmas y Feliz Navidad from our family to yours!" she wrote alongside the photo. "All Praise to our Father in Heaven."

Since announcing her pregnancy, Henao has posted several shots of her growing baby bump on social media. In April, the Illegal Tender actress shared a luminous photo of herself cradling her stomach alongside a reflective caption about being pregnant.

"I'm going to miss being pregnant, the reverence, love, compassion and encouragement I've received from friends, complete strangers and you my social media fam... has been humbling," she wrote at the time. "Miracles are happening everyday, and I am reminded during this beautiful time how much more alike we are than not."

On April 25, Henao celebrated her baby-on-the-way with a botanical-themed baby shower alongside her friends and family.

Connolly previously shared a photo of him holding Henao's bump on Instagram, writing, "I want to thank @zulay_henao my life partner in crime for the GREATEST gift a guy could ever ask for."

"I love you both more than anything in the world❤️," he added.