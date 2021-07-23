Kevin Connolly Reveals Newborn Baby Hospitalized with COVID: 'Hard When Your Kid Is Sick'

Kevin Connolly is opening up about a scary run-in with COVID.

On the latest episode of Victory The Podcast with hosts Doug Ellin and Kevin Dillon, Connolly, 47, reveals that he recently became sick with COVID-19, noting that his symptoms were "brutal" but "manageable" thanks to being fully vaccinated. The Entourage alum shared that his 6-week-old daughter also contracted COVID-19.

Connolly and actress Zulay Henao welcomed baby Kennedy Cruz in early June.

"It's been hard. It's hard when your kid is sick, you know? Because there's really nothing you can do," he says. "But she's doing great. It's just the congestion part, but the fever is down and we're all back on the road to recovery."

He adds that they've been able to "manage it" and that it's "been a rough week," however, new mom Henao, 42, has not tested positive COVID despite caring for them.

On June 9, Connolly announced the arrival of his baby girl, sharing a picture of the new addition wearing New York Islander hockey gear, writing, "She has arrived!!! Kennedy Cruz Connolly ready to go for game 6!!!! Trying to explain that we need to win one of the next two games to move on is tough. She's only a week old!!' @zulay_henao Thanks for getting her ready for puck drop!!!"

Henao, meanwhile, shared pics from the delivery room on Instagram. "The purest love you can imagine, nothing compares. The realest answer I can give to hopefully answer all of your questions/dm's: Life gives you exactly what you need every step of the way! Big cheers & amen to that!"

"Thank you Kennedy, bringing you into this world has been the biggest honor of my life!" she added. "Thank you @mrkevinconnolly @zumarste3 @lina_marcella_henao for holding me up every step of the way ❤️."

According to the Mayo Clinic, children of all ages can become ill with COVID-19, but most children who are infected usually don't become as sick as adults, sometimes not even showing any symptoms whatsoever. They add, though, that "babies under age 1 might be at higher risk of severe illness with COVID-19 than older children. This is likely due to their immature immune systems and smaller airways, which make them more likely to develop breathing issues with respiratory virus infections."

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is available for kids 12 and over.