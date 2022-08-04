Kevin Bacon Says Having Kids 'Really Does' Help in Seeing a 'Different Point of View'

"Certainly when it comes to young people, they are our future," Kevin Bacon tells PEOPLE while discussing his new Peacock Original film They/Them, an LGBTQ horror film set at a conversion therapy camp

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Weekends Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography he got his professional start at OUT Magazine The Advocate and Teen Vogue and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year."

Published on August 4, 2022 05:04 PM
Actor Kevin Bacon (R) and children Sosie and Travis attend the "Death Sentence" premiere after party
Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty

Kevin Bacon is adjusting to the times.

The Golden Globe winner, 64, tells PEOPLE "it really does" help having kids when seeing things from a "different point of view" as he discusses his new Peacock Original film They/Them, an LGBTQ horror movie set at a conversion therapy camp.

"I think that in the past few years, even someone as old and weathered as me can say, 'Let me start to listen a little bit more and start to look at things from a different point of view,'" Bacon says. "Certainly when it comes to young people, they are our future."

The actor shares son Travis Bacon, 33, and daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, with wife Kyra Sedgwick, whom accompanied him on the red carpet at Sunday's Outfest premiere of They/Them at the Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

kevin bacon THEY/THEM
Josh Stringer/Blumhouse

Bacon stars in They/Them (pronounced "They Slash Them") as Owen Whistler, the proprietor of Camp Whistler, an LGBTQ conversion camp where the counselors start turning up dead. "I think the timing is really good for a movie like this," he says of the film, on which he also served as an executive producer.

The movie comes as 23 states have introduced anti-LGBTQ bills in 2022, according to HRC, many of which affect LGBTQ youth. At least 13 states have signed such legislation into law this year. Meanwhile, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has recommended revisiting the rulings that protect the rights to same-sex relationships and marriage.

Referencing the film's cheeky title, Bacon admits that the idea of preferred gender pronouns presented a learning curve for him at first. "I remember thinking to myself, 'Oh boy, now I got to do this,'" he says.

RELATED VIDEO: Kyra Sedgwick Opens Up About Her 32-Year Marriage with Kevin Bacon: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'

"That's the reaction a lot of, certainly older people have. When you think about it, is it really that much of a hardship?"

"There's other things that are hard to do in life. But respecting something or not using language that's going to make somebody feel uncomfortable or hanging a flag that's going to make someone have a traumatic memory, is it that much of a hardship to adjust your way of thinking? I don't think so," Bacon adds.

See Kevin Bacon in They/Them, premiering Friday, August 5 on Peacock.

