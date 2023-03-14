Keshia Knight Pulliam and Husband Brad James Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way

Keshia Knight Pulliam is going to be a boy mom!

On Sunday, The Cosby Show alum, 43, and husband Brad James revealed with a sweet post on Instagram that they are expecting a baby boy.

The joyful photo shows the couple, plus Pulliam's 6-year-old daughter Ella, whom she shares with ex Edgerton Hartwell, popping confetti cannons that release blue powder.

Friends and family stood behind the soon-to-be family of four as they cheered for the exciting announcement.

"It's a BOY!! 💙," Pulliam and James captioned their joint post.

The couple first shared they're expecting their first baby together on Instagram in December.

Posing ahead of her appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, the couple stood together with the actress's bump on display in a purple and red fitted sweater dress.

"Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰," she captioned the Instagram Boomerang.

Pulliam began dating James in 2019 after the pair met on the set of the TV movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.

The couple exchanged vows in Sept. 2021, with both members of the pair sharing photos from the intimate event on their respective social media accounts. James shared a carousel of shots from the couple's special day, along with a beautiful tribute to his wife.