Keshia Knight Pulliam and Husband Brad James Expecting First Baby Together — See Her Bump!

Keshia Knight Pulliam is adding to her family!

The Cosby Show alum, 43, and husband Brad James are expecting their first baby together, she revealed on Instagram Thursday.

Posing ahead of her appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, the couple stood together with the actress's bump on display in a purple and red fitted sweater dress.

"Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰," she captioned the Instagram Boomerang.

Pulliam is already mom to 5-year-old daughter Ella, whom she shares with ex Edgerton Hartwell.

Earlier this year the New Orleans Noel star opened up about the struggles she's faced growing her family in Eggs Over Easy: Black Women & Fertility, an OWN documentary streaming on Discovery+.

Pulliam explained that she was set to begin the egg-freezing process when "elective" medical procedures were halted when the country went into lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I never thought I would be one of the stories shared within the documentary," Pulliam told PEOPLE about the project that she'd signed on to narrate. "I was 41 at the time and knew that I wanted another kid, but I knew that it wasn't right now."

"I began the process of freezing my eggs," the Atlanta-based actress continued, "and then literally the day that I was supposed to start my meds is when, as a result of the pandemic, they shut down all elective medical procedures. So, I was unable to continue."

"I think a lot of people didn't realize that, with the world shutting down in the pandemic, it didn't just affect your ability to go to the mall, or to do sporting events the way you want to, but it definitely affected a lot of people from a medical standpoint," Pulliam added. "People were unable to get mammograms and cancer surgery [which] were very much needed."

"It's crazy that preserving your right and your ability to have a baby is considered elective. It shouldn't," she said. "It should be an option that's given to all women."

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Pulliam began dating James in 2019 after the pair met on the set of the TV movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.

The couple exchanged vows in Sept. 2021, with both members of the couple sharing photos from the intimate event on their respective social media accounts. James shared a carousel of shots from the couple's special day, along with a beautiful tribute to his wife.

"The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step..." he began his caption. "I'm grateful to take mine with you.. my friend, my counselor, business partner, travel buddy, co-parent, trip advisor, lover, movie critic, negotiator, ride not die-er, designated driver (even tho I'm a better driver) chef, spiritual healer, and so much more..."

"I love you eternally, and gift you with my tribe and family who will protect and support you and our family by any means necessary," James continued, adding the hashtag "#TheJamesBond" in his post, just as Pulliam did.