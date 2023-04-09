Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces She Gave Birth in Birthday Post: 'What an Eventful Birthday Week'

Keshia Knight Pulliam is now a mom of two!

The Cosby Show alum, 44, revealed to her 2.1 million followers on Instagram that she and husband Brad James recently welcomed a son on a post uploaded on her birthday.

"With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week… 😆," Pulliam wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for the birthday wishes!! 😘"

She also shared a cute video showing her and James preparing for the birth at the hospital. In the video, James can be seen in hospital scrubs filming as he joked around with Pulliam, who was in a hospital bed.

"This is how grown people play doctor," he quipped in the video as he asked his wife about her diet and symptoms, to her amusement.

The clip ended with a shot of the couple posing at home with their newborn baby boy wrapped in a blanket and Pulliam's 6-year-old daughter Ella, whom she shares with ex Edgerton Hartwell.

Pulliam and James, who tied the knot in September 2022 announced they were expecting their first child on The Tamron Hall Show in December 2022.

Pulliam, noticeably pregnant, told the host that it felt "so good" to finally talk about it publicly. "Not that I've been trying to hide it," she said, "but when you've had a miscarriage, when you've gone through this journey, you want to just enjoy this moment and want to make sure that everything is OK."

Following the appearance, Pulliam shared the news on Instagram, writing alongside a video of her and James on the set of the talk show, "Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰."

Last month, the couple revealed the sex of their baby in a joint Instagram post, writing, "It's a BOY!! 💙," alongside a photo of themselves popping confetti cannons filled with blue powder.

Pulliam began dating James in 2019 after the pair met on the set of the TV movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.

The couple exchanged vows in Sept. 2021, with both members of the couple sharing photos from the intimate event on their respective social media accounts. James shared a carousel of shots from the couple's special day, along with a beautiful tribute to his wife.

"The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step..." he began his caption. "I'm grateful to take mine with you.. my friend, my counselor, business partner, travel buddy, co-parent, trip advisor, lover, movie critic, negotiator, ride not die-er, designated driver (even tho I'm a better driver) chef, spiritual healer, and so much more..."

"I love you eternally, and gift you with my tribe and family who will protect and support you and our family by any means necessary," James continued, adding the hashtag "#TheJamesBond" in his post, just as Pulliam did.