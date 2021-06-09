NFL's Kerryon Johnson and The Challenge Alum Ashley Kelsey Welcome Baby Girl Snoh Marie

"Easily the best day of my life," Philadelphia Eagles running back Kerryon Johnson tells PEOPLE about the birth of his daughter

Ashley Kelsey and Kerryon Johnson's baby girl is here!

The Challenge alum and the NFL player welcomed their first baby together, daughter Snoh Marie Johnson, on Tuesday, June 8, at 9:09 a.m. in Rochester Hills, Michigan, they reveal exclusively with PEOPLE.

"Kerryon came up with her name and I just loved it. We wanted something unique and beautiful, and it fits her perfectly," says Kelsey, 34. "Becoming a mom is so surreal. You see her tiny little face and just melt. I've just been staring at her since the minute I gave birth. I'm so in love."

Johnson, the 23-year-old Philadelphia Eagles running back, adds of his daughter's birth, "She's my best friend. Easily the best day of my life."

Ashley Kelsey and Kerryon Johnson welcome baby daughter Credit: Ashley Kelsey and Kerryon Johnson

Since announcing they were expecting a baby girl on Christmas, Kelsey has kept fans up to date on her pregnancy journey. In March, she revealed her go-to craving: late-night cereal!

"Not all who wander to the kitchen at midnight are lost, we're just pregnant! My favorite snack to have in the middle of the night is cereal, specifically lucky charms," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Idk why, it just is what it is!"

Enjoying her baby shower in April, the MTV star opened up on Instagram about expecting a baby during the pandemic while sharing photos from the party.

"Having a baby during Covid has been a bit challenging to say the least and as a first time Mom there hasn't been a lot of moments where I've been able to just take some time to celebrate the fact that I'm about to bring a beautiful soul into this world," wrote Kelsey, who also appeared on The Real World: San Diego in 2011.