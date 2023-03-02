Kerry Washington on Raising Kids with a Thick Skin: 'Not Everybody's Going to Hold Your Hand'

Kerry Washington and husband Nnamdi Asomugha are known to be very private about their three kids

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on March 2, 2023 11:15 AM
Kerry Washington at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Kerry Washington is sharing an important lesson she wants to teach her kids.

In a cover story for Marie Claire's The Identity Issue, the actress opened up about raising her kids with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, daughter Isabelle, 8, son Caleb, 6, and a 17-year-old daughter from his previous relationship, emphasizing the importance of wanting them to have a thick skin.

"Part of their journey is to know not everybody's going to hold your hand all the time," she said. "I try to show up as the person they need to help them be the best versions of themselves."

Washington, 46, and Asomugha keep their kids out of the spotlight, making sure not to share photos of them on social media.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Kerry Washington arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Last year, the Scandal star celebrated her role as a girl mom, sharing how raising a daughter makes her want to "do better."

"I do think being a 'girl mom,' makes you think about these issues in a different way," Washington told Entertainment Tonight at Time's Women of the Year gala. "They just make me want to do more and better and be there for them."

Speaking about receiving the honor at the gala, Washington admitted, "It's very surreal."

"I'm thrilled to be able to be here, being honored with women who are heroes of mine, and who are doing extraordinary work, and to amplify their work and just sort of cheer each other on," she continued. "There's so much work to do to make this world a better place, so it's really thrilling to be able to celebrate some women who are working towards that."

