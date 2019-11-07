How Kerry Washington Resists the Temptation of Sharing Photos of Her Kids on Social Media

Image zoom Kerry Washington SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Fans of Kerry Washington likely won’t be seeing photos of her kids on social media anytime soon, but it’s harder not to share their cuteness with the world than one might think.

In an exclusive sit-down with the Today show’s Willie Geist, airing Thursday at 8 a.m. ET, the American Son actress opens up about the temptation she feels to post images of her three kids publicly — and how she combats it.

“I have moments where I take pictures or videos of one of my three amazing kids and I wanna post it online, and I tend to just send it to my parents or my shrink instead,” says Washington, 42.

“I’m like, ‘My kids are so cute and I don’t wanna post about them, so look at how cute they are!’ ” she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kerry Washington Gary Gershoff/Getty

RELATED: Why Halle Berry Is Selective About Sharing Photos of Her Kids on Social Media

“I have a private Instagram for my shrink and he loves it!” Washington says, joking, “It’s not great when I get parenting feedback, incidentally, based on something he heard me [say] in the background of the video.”

The Scandal alum and husband Nnamdi Asomugha share son Caleb Kelechi, 3, and daughter Isabelle Amarachi, 5½, while Asomugha also has a 13-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Washington previously corrected Craig Melvin when he referred to her as “a mother of two” on the Today show a year ago, telling him, “I am a mother of three” — no doubt referring to her two biological children as well as her stepdaughter with actor/producer and former NFL cornerback Asomugha, 38.

RELATED VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Biel, Kerry Washington and More on the Kindest Thing Anyone Has Done for Them

While the Django Unchained star is relatively private regarding her personal life, she has been candid about the realities of motherhood in the past, telling PEOPLE in April 2017, “I feel empowered when I’m making time to take care of myself.”

“I think of it as kind of like my weekly scavenger hunt, figuring out where’s the me time,” the working mom explained. “I put it on my list of priorities.”

She also makes sure her children understand one big lesson about beauty — namely “that inner beauty is always more important than what’s on the outside,” Washington added.

Willie Geist’s full interview with Kerry Washington airs Thursday at 8 a.m. ET on the Today show.