Kerry Washington Bumps It Up in Blue

The glowing expectant actress attends the magazine's seventh annual Black Women in Hollywood luncheon in a blue sheath and Jimmy Choo heels.

Jason LaVeris/Filmmagic

Kerry Washington is on a roll!

After fashionably stepping out to attend the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, the Scandal star once again wows us with her impeccable bump style at the seventh annual Essence magazine Black Women in Hollywood luncheon Thursday.

The expectant actress, who recently celebrated her baby shower, wore a blue off-the-shoulder sheath paired with black Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps and an Emm Kuo clutch.

She also opted to wear her hair in cascading curls with a smoky eye and soft lip.

Washington, who is expecting her first child with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, hasn’t revealed her baby’s sex, but she does have us wondering if it’s a boy. This is the second time she’s worn blue on the red carpet.



We won’t know for sure until her baby does arrive, but we can’t help but think this may be some sort of sign.