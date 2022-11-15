Kerry Washington Reveals Why She Once Stored Her Breast Milk in the White House Fridge

Kerry Washington shared on The Jennifer Hudson Show that she just didn't want to leave President Barack Obama's final party while in office

By
Published on November 15, 2022 10:00 AM

Kerry Washington knows all the mom hacks!

On Tuesday's episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show, the Scandal alum shared that she once used the White House refrigerator to store her breast milk, while attending President Barack Obama's final party in office.

"I was nursing at the time and I remember I brought my pump with me, just in case. And thank God, because at 2 a.m., I was like, 'Can somebody show me a little closet where I can go and pump?' " Washington recalled. "Because I'm not ready to leave this party!"

Mother of one Hudson, 41, was seemingly impressed.

"You put it in the fridge at the White House?" she asked. "That baby got some special milk!"

Kerry Washington. Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube

Now that Washington's babies are older — she shares son Caleb Kelechi, 6, and daughter Isabelle Amarachi, 8½, with husband Nnamdi Asomugha — she's free to stay out late sans breast pump.

One example? Last month, when the star attended the premiere of her new Netflix flick The School for Good and Evil, rocking a dramatic bob haircut.

Prior to walking the red carpet, Washington revealed her look on Instagram with a caption that perfectly encapsulated how excited she was for the film to release while also giving a nod to Professor Dovey, the character she plays in the movie.

"Professor of the Princesses 👸🏾 ✨ Madam Dovey is in the house," she wrote.

Kerry Washington attends the Premiere of Netflix's "The School For Good And Evil"
Kerry Washington. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In another post following the event, the Emmy winner opened up about how much she loved playing Professor Dovey, who is an instructor for the "good" students.

"She's an amalgamation of some of the amazing teachers (including my mom!) that I've had throughout my life," Washington explained of the role, in an Instagram caption accompanying a clip from the film.

"She's passionate, hilarious, and super spirited. What a magical experience it was to get to play with this talented cast, writers and director," she added. "@schoolforgoodandevilmovie is out NOW on @netflix!!!! EVERS!!! WHERE YOU AT?!? 👸🏾✨😇"

The School for Good and Evil follows fairy-tale figures learning from an enchanted school. On Netflix now, it's based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chainani.

