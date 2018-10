“My doctor made me take my six weeks off, and I did,” Washington told PEOPLE in March 2017 about not feeling in a huge rush to get back to the gym after giving birth to her son. “It was really important to me to have that downtime and then start working out slowly, which I’m still doing, I am still slowly getting back into it.”

“It was rumored somewhere that I was working out a week or two after he was born and it really upset me, actually,” she continued. “I never talk about rumors in the media, but I was really sad that somebody printed that because I felt like, ‘Oh, that makes women feel like they have to start working out’ — like, ‘Oh celebrities work out right away.’ And I was like, ‘No way!’ “