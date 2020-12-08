Kerry Washington Says She Let Her Kids Have Ice Cream for Breakfast After Joe Biden Won Election

Kerry Washington's idea of a good time? Letting her kids indulge when the situation calls for it!

The Prom star, 43, recently chatted with Extra about making the upcoming Netflix musical and revealed that she had allowed her kids to take a little detour in their usual morning cuisine to celebrate Joe Biden's recent victory in the 2020 presidential election.

"We let the kids have ice cream for breakfast and they were like, 'We get ice cream!' " said Washington, who shares son Caleb Kelechi, 4, and daughter Isabelle Amarachi, 6½, with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, and is also stepmom to Asomugha's teenage daughter.

"And I was like, ' … and democracy,' " added the Little Fires Everywhere actress, laughing. "So that was it."

Washington also gave a glimpse of her children's art wall behind her, saying, "They get such a kick if we're going through the channels and seeing Mommy getting interviewed [where] they're the real stars."

Aside from the uncharacteristic Los Angeles rain, it was a regular Saturday morning in Washington's household on Nov. 7 — until news outlets across the country projected Biden, 78, and Sen. Kamala Harris as the history-making winners of the 2020 presidential election.

"I was hanging out with my family, and it was actually raining here. My kids and I, [as soon as we heard the news], we went out and danced in the rain," the Emmy winner told PEOPLE last month. "We were splashing around in puddles and just enjoying it."

Leading up to the election, Washington made it her mission to inspire others to get out and vote. She has also passionately been advocating for the Black Lives Matter movement, LGBTQ+ rights and more.

"It's not so much that I want to use my celebrity to tell people what to do. It's more just that as Americans, we live in a democracy that needs all of us to contribute and to use our voices," she explained. "So, a lot of times I'm not using social media to say, 'I'm Kerry Washington, listen to me.' I'm more saying, 'I want you all to know that your voices are as important as mine. For this democracy to work, we need all of us to show up and to contribute.' "

Ahead of the election, Washington appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared details on how she was educating her children about current politics amid the then-ongoing race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Biden.

"We talk a lot about the election in my house," the Scandal alum told host Jimmy Kimmel. "We do talk about bad guys and good guys. They know what superheroes are. In our house, superheroes are the people who vote and the people who work at the polls and the people who community organize and leave the world a better place."

"And bad guys are people who — I mean, I haven't been this specific with them, but who separate families and take away health care," Washington continued, adding of how she addressed the importance of her advocacy work during the election with her kids, "We try to talk about it in ways that are not scary."