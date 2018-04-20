Neutrogena brand ambassador and creative consultant Kerry Washington talks to PEOPLE about me time — and what she wants her children to understand about beauty

Mom of Two Kerry Washington Says She Feels Most Empowered When She's 'Making Time' for Herself

She may be busy balancing motherhood with her acting career and role as brand ambassador and creative consultant for Neutrogena since 2013, but Kerry Washington makes it a point of carving out me time, too!

The Scandal star recently dished to PEOPLE exclusively about her newest beauty endeavor (the Neutrogena Essential Eye and Cheek Palettes by Kerry Washington, her very first makeup palettes), as well the importance of prioritizing yourself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I feel empowered when I’m making time to take care of myself,” says Washington, 41, admitting “it’s a little bit of a challenge” to find the time for self-care. But, she has found a trick to making it happen.

“I think of it as kind of like my weekly scavenger hunt, figuring out where’s the me-time,” the working mom explains. “I put it on my list of priorities.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Washington and husband Nnamdi Asomugha are parents to son Caleb Kelechi, 18 months, and daughter Isabelle Amarachi, 4 on Saturday. And the actress says it’s important that they understand one big lesson about beauty.

“What I want my children to understand about beauty is that inner beauty is always more important than what’s on the outside,” she tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Did Scandal’s Olivia Pope Get a Happy Ending in the Series Finale?

The Django Unchained actress previously dabbled in the world of nail polish, taking on the role of OPI Creative Ambassador and collaborating with the brand on a Washington D.C.-themed nail lacquer collection. She even named one of the shades, “Inside the ISABELLEtway,” after her daughter!

And while Washington is dedicated to teaching her children the importance of inner beauty, it doesn’t mean Isabelle hasn’t already developed a penchant for makeup — well, at least for the tools involved.

“I haven’t painted her nails. But she’s around it a lot, I mean if she’s with me at work,” Washington told PEOPLE of Isabelle in August 2016. “She hangs out in the hair and makeup trailer a lot. She loves a good fan brush because it feels so fun.”