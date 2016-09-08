"Hiding behind different body parts of other actors," Kerry Washington says of one way she conceals her baby bump on the Scandal set

Kerry Washington Plays Coy About Potential Baby Names, Jokes Ellen Is At 'the Top of the List'

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Kerry Washington is having to get creative with her current pregnancy.

The actress stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday to talk with the host about her involvement in the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse Campaign, which benefits victims and survivors of domestic and financial abuse, while herself sporting the Tory Burch Gemini Link Shoulder Bag.

She also dished on a few details about being back on the Scandal set — namely, how she and the crew are managing to hide the fact that she’s very visibly expecting her second child.

“Big coats, big bags … hiding behind different body parts of other actors,” Washington, 39, said of how she is managing to make her character Olivia Pope not look pregnant.

The idea of having to hide behind body parts — which Washington clarifies as “bigger body parts” — elicits laughter from both the audience and the actress.

“Like if I’m in the back of the room, it can be, like, somebody’s leg, and I’m positioned behind it,” Washington replies when Ellen DeGeneres, whose wife Portia de Rossi also stars on the show, asks what she means by “bigger body parts.”

“Lamps are good,” she adds. “Vases.”

“What kind of acting are y’all doing that’s someone’s standing like … ” DeGeneres says, propping her leg up on Washington’s chair to obscure her belly and generating another round of laughter from the crowd.

Unsurprisingly, considering the soon-to-be mom of two — who also shares 2-year-old daughter Isabelle Amarachi with husband of three years Nnamdi Asomugha — is fairly private when it comes to her personal life, she tells DeGeneres she doesn’t know the sex of her second child yet.

“We’re hoping for a human,” the recent SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Actors Inspiration Award recipient jokes, adding that she and Asomugha have names in mind, but that she won’t be sharing them.

“Can I guess?” DeGeneres asks about her name picks.

“Sure,” Washington says.

“Ellen,” DeGeneres suggests immediately.

“That is at the top of the list,” jokes the Django Unchained star.

“Portia,” the host continues.

“Duh,” Washington says.