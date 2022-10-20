Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron can't wait to get their kids together!

At the Los Angeles premiere of the duo's new Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil on Tuesday, Washington shared that a playdate is in the works for her and Theron's kids.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Washington noted that her two kids, Isabelle Amarachi, 8, and Caleb Kelechi, 5, whom she shares with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, were with the actress while she shot the film in Belfast in Northern Ireland.

"My kids were [with me], we lived there and it was really spectacular," she said, prompting Access's Scott Evans to ask if the Scandal star's kids have ever gotten together with Theron's.

"They're going to," Washington, 45, shared. "We're setting that up, we're really excited for that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Charlize Theron/Instagram

Theron is mom to two kids of similar ages to Washington's, daughters August, 7, and Jackson, 10.

Also at the premiere on Tuesday, the Bombshell actress shared a critique her children have about her character in her new movie.

Theron, 47, initially told E! News that her kids "really liked" the film after getting the chance to see it a month ago.

"For me, there's not a lot in my repertoire that's like, anything that they're going to appreciate anytime soon — not at least until they're like 52," she told the outlet. "I mean, it was a huge part of why I wanted to do it and they really loved the film. They're here tonight. They're gonna see it again."

However, she later revealed, "The only complaint is they're like, 'Did you have to be evil?' Like, they wanted me in big princess gowns."

"And I'm like, 'Listen, I mean, I had to go and have a little fun,' " Theron added. "They're like, 'Mom, can you just be the princess for once?' "