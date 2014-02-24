Kerry Washington Celebrates Baby Shower
Guests brought gifts wrapped in colors that suggest she hasn't said if she's having a boy or a girl
Kerry Washington is one step closer to being a mom.
The Scandal star celebrated with a garden party-themed baby shower Sunday at the home of her hit show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes.
About 40 guests, including Jane Fonda, sipped lemonade and champagne at the joyous event, according to a source.
Washington, 37, wore a light blue dress and arrived with her mother.
According to the source, the mom-to-be may not know (or have shared) the sex of the baby. Guests arrived with gifts wrapped in yellow, pink, blue and green, including baskets containing baby clothes and plush stuffed animals.
“Several guests gave toasts and Kerry seemed very excited,” the source tells PEOPLE.
