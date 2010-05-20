Kerri Walsh's Latest Triumph – a New Son
Volleyball star Kerri Walsh has two Olympic gold medals – and two baby boys to match!
She delivered Sundance Thomas Jennings, her second son with husband Casey Jennings, at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday in Torrance, Calif., her rep tells PEOPLE.
Baby Sundance – who weighed in at 6 lbs., 12 oz. and is 19¾ inches long – joins big brother Joseph Michael, who will celebrate his first birthday Saturday.
Walsh expects to be back on the court in time to prepare for the 2012 Olympics with her partner, Misty May-Treanor.
“I ll be taking care of my family and starting to creep back into shape and I ll be ready for the 2011 season, Walsh, 31, says.
“My hope and plan is for Misty and I to get back together and be better than ever. The goal is to play together and win in 2012.”
• Reporting by JENNIFER GARCIA
