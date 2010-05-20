Kerri Walsh's Latest Triumph – a New Son

Volleyball star Kerri Walsh has two Olympic gold medals – and two baby boys to match!

She delivered Sundance Thomas Jennings, her second son with husband Casey Jennings, at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday in Torrance, Calif., her rep tells PEOPLE.

Baby Sundance – who weighed in at 6 lbs., 12 oz. and is 19¾ inches long – joins big brother Joseph Michael, who will celebrate his first birthday Saturday.

“I ll be taking care of my family and starting to creep back into shape and I ll be ready for the 2011 season, Walsh, 31, says.

“My hope and plan is for Misty and I to get back together and be better than ever. The goal is to play together and win in 2012.”

• Reporting by JENNIFER GARCIA