Kerri Walsh's Blog: So Long and Farewell

In her final blog, Walsh, 32, wraps up her experience writing for you here at PEOPLE Moms & Babies - and leaves you with a few of her favorite quotes about motherhood.

Kerri Walsh has taken home two Olympic gold medals in beach volleyball with partner Misty May-Treanor.

But she has two even bigger accomplishments to her name: Sons Joseph Michael, 15 months, and Sundance Thomas, 3 months, with fellow volleyball star Casey Jennings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In her final blog, Walsh, 32, wraps up her experience writing for you here at PEOPLE Moms & Babies — and leaves you with a few of her favorite quotes about motherhood.



This is my last blog, ladies and gents. I want to thank you for checking in with me from week to week. I want to thank you for your kindness, your support and for your criticism. It all serves a purpose.

I’ve certainly wanted to come through the computer and roll my eyes at some of you, just as I’ve wanted to reach through the computer and hug lots of you … It’s been a fun experience and so many of you have inspired me to work harder, be better, and gave me strength in my tough moments as a mommy. Thank you for this.

My journey as a mommy has just begun and I know without a doubt that I’m in for the biggest challenge and most profound adventure that a woman can encounter. I’m pumped, I’m scared, I’m motivated, I’m in love and I’m grateful; motherhood is the most amazing gift.

As I say goodbye to you guys (hopefully not for long! Come to the beach and say hello. Go to my Facebook or my Web site and follow our journey to London), I want to leave you with some quotes that made me smile and made me so proud to be a mommy. God bless you all and your wonderful families.

“When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.” — Sophia Loren

“Mother love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible.” — Marion C. Garretty

“Making the decision to have a child – it’s momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” — Elizabeth Stone

I wish you all nothing but the best and I hope that your hearts may always be kept safe and happy.

Always,