Kerri Walsh's Blog: So Long and Farewell
In her final blog, Walsh, 32, wraps up her experience writing for you here at PEOPLE Moms & Babies - and leaves you with a few of her favorite quotes about motherhood.
Kerri Walsh has taken home two Olympic gold medals in beach volleyball with partner Misty May-Treanor.
But she has two even bigger accomplishments to her name: Sons Joseph Michael, 15 months, and Sundance Thomas, 3 months, with fellow volleyball star Casey Jennings.
This is my last blog, ladies and gents. I want to thank you for checking in with me from week to week. I want to thank you for your kindness, your support and for your criticism. It all serves a purpose.
I’ve certainly wanted to come through the computer and roll my eyes at some of you, just as I’ve wanted to reach through the computer and hug lots of you … It’s been a fun experience and so many of you have inspired me to work harder, be better, and gave me strength in my tough moments as a mommy. Thank you for this.
My journey as a mommy has just begun and I know without a doubt that I’m in for the biggest challenge and most profound adventure that a woman can encounter. I’m pumped, I’m scared, I’m motivated, I’m in love and I’m grateful; motherhood is the most amazing gift.
As I say goodbye to you guys (hopefully not for long! Come to the beach and say hello. Go to my Facebook or my Web site and follow our journey to London), I want to leave you with some quotes that made me smile and made me so proud to be a mommy. God bless you all and your wonderful families.
“When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.” — Sophia Loren
“Mother love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible.” — Marion C. Garretty
“Making the decision to have a child – it’s momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” — Elizabeth Stone
I wish you all nothing but the best and I hope that your hearts may always be kept safe and happy.
Always,
— Kerri Walsh