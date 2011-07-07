The actress and husband Shane Deary will welcome a sibling for son River, her rep tells PEOPLE

Keri Russell is expanding her family.

The actress, 35, and husband Shane Deary are expecting their second child, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The new addition will join the couple’s son River, 4.

Russell, who most recently starred in Running Wilde, says she enjoys the balance between work and home that acting offers.

“I get to work really hard for three months but then I get to be home for four months where I get to put him to bed every night,” she has said.

“I like getting to be in the adult world a little bit and then getting to be in the mom world and cook dinners,” she said. “And for me that balance is what makes it nice.”