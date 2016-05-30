The Americans stars welcomed their first child together

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Welcome First Child Together

Taylor Hill/Getty

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are officially both costars and coparents!

The Americans stars welcomed their first child together earlier this month, PEOPLE has confirmed.

A source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE in January that the pair were expecting a baby, saying that Russell and Rhys were “thrilled” about the upcoming addition to their family.

This is the first child for Rhys, 41, and the third for Russell, 40, who is already mom to daughter Willa, 4, and son River, 8, with ex-husband Shane Deary.





In April 2014, after months of speculation, PEOPLE confirmed that Rhys and Russell, who play Russian spies posing as a suburban American couple on the hit FX show, were dating.