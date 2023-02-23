Keri Russell Reveals Daughter Willa's Hilarious Reaction to Watching 'Felicity' for the First Time

Keri Russell introduced her daughter to Felicity, but it didn't go quite the way she thought.

The Cocaine Bear actress, 46, talked about showing her daughter the teen series, which she starred in from 1998 to 2002, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday.

Russell shares son Sam, 6, with partner Matthew Rhys, and daughter Willa, 11, and son River Russell, 15, with ex Shane Deary.

"My daughter about a year ago — she's kind of mature for her age, and she was bored one day — I said, 'Hey, Willa, I did this show about this college girl, and you might think it's cool. It's really sweet,' " Russell recalled.

"And so I showed it to her. I put it on, and I downloaded an episode from Amazon or wherever you get it these days," she continued. "After about 15 minutes, she turned it off and she went, 'Ugh, mom, it's so cringy.'"

"She was actually grossed out by me," the mother of three said with a laugh. "I was like, 'Oh, I thought you might like it.'"

"And she was like, 'Ugh, so cringy.' Like, why would you think I'd want to watch your college experience making out with weird boys and stuff?"

WireImage

Chatting with PEOPLE about her parenting style back in 2017, Russell shared, "I think it's just different [based on] the kid. You never know."

"You get what you get," the Felicity alum continued. "And they're all so different and wild and weird and good in their own way."

Russell noted, "You do the best you can every single day, and some days are bad days. I feel like people need to remember that more."

"You get it right sometimes, and then you don't get it right."