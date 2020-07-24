Why Kenya Moore Is Considering Giving Up Daughter's Full-Time Nanny: I 'Have Enjoyed Bonding'

Kenya Moore opens up to PEOPLE about her work-life balance in juggling motherhood, running her businesses and starring on The Real Housewives of Atlanta

As a working mom, Kenya Moore has leveraged the help of a nanny with her daughter Brooklyn Doris. But one-on-one time with the 20-month-old is something she cherishes so deeply that she's reconsidering having full-time childcare when things get a little more back to normal.

"It is the best upside," The Real Housewives of Atlanta star tells PEOPLE of getting to spend more time at home with her baby girl amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global health crisis.

Moore, 49, says she "had a full-time nanny before" and is currently "rethinking whether or not I want to have a full-time nanny" going forward, considering her professional life.

"Obviously I work on Real Housewives — I have a full-time job half of the year — and I run my businesses [like Kenya Moore Haircare] basically from home right now," she says.

While the mother of one thinks she "will start by bringing the nanny back" on a part-time basis, she says she has "really enjoyed bonding with [Brooklyn] and seeing every moment, and I've gotten our routine down. It's been really amazing; I don't want to give her up."

Brooklyn is at an age now where her personality is on full display, but as the toddler's proud mom raves to PEOPLE, "her personality came through at 1 month" old.

"She's extremely determined," Moore says of her daughter. "She is very demanding but she's also very sweet. So those are her main personality traits, and it's just funny to see how she communicates and how she charms you."

"She even knows how to manipulate you. [When] she's done something wrong, she'll start blowing kisses at you or she'll give you a big old smile and call your name," the Bravo star adds. "So she knows when she's in trouble. And she knows how to give you that little puppy-dog face and try to make it all be better."

While Brooklyn won't celebrate her birthday until November, Moore tells PEOPLE she's "already in her little terrible twos" but is "so bright, so intelligent, so sweet. She's just a happy baby. She's been a happy baby from the moment she was born."

Moore overcame a variety of hurdles before welcoming her "miracle baby" at age 47, and is paying her success forward by sponsoring a grant through the Baby Quest Foundation to provide financial assistance to families in her hometown of Detroit who need help paying for assisted conception, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) or surrogacy.

"I waited most of my life to be able to have a child," says the reality star, who underwent IVF to have Brooklyn. "So I knew all the anguish that someone feels, especially a woman feels, to think that I may not be able to have a dream of having a child."

Moore adds that Brooklyn is her miracle baby "on so many levels," sharing that leaving her 30s for her was a "wake-up call" in terms of her plans for motherhood.