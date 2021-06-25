Moore shares Brooklyn with her ex-husband Marc Daly, whom she split from earlier this year

Kenya Moore's Daughter, 2, Dances to Mom's 'Gone With the Wind Fabulous' Song: 'She Gets It from Her Mama'

Kenya Moore's daughter has inherited her mother's dance moves!

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 50, shared an adorable video on her 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris dancing to the beat of her mom's 2012 single, "Gone with the Wind Fabulous."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The toddler clearly had a great time, smiling as she spun in circles just like her mom did in the song's music video (and in the season 5 moment that inspired the tune in the first place).

"Now TWIRL! Twirl twirl twirl! @thebrooklyndaly," Moore captioned the video, which she posted to an Instagram account she runs for Brooklyn.

"She gets it from her mama 👶🏽" Moore added.

Moore shares Brooklyn with her estranged husband Marc Daly, whom she split from earlier this year.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in March, Moore said she and Daly are "good" after Andy Cohen noted their "ever-changing relationship status."

"It does, because emotions are really high, Andy, and I've never been through a divorce," she said. "I've never had a separation. I've never had a child with anyone, so all of these things are new for me."

"With Marc, I think, you know, he's still in love. I still have love for Marc," she continued. "We are just in a very difficult place, and no one wants to really pull the trigger. But I had to do what was best for Brooklyn for right now, because I am her primary custodial parent."

Kenya Moore Kenya Moore, Marc Daly and daughter Brooklyn | Credit: Kenya Moore/Instagram

On Father's Day, Moore shared a sweet tribute to Daly on Instagram, writing that he would "forever be our family" despite the separation.

"Happy Father's Day Marc!" she captioned footage of Brooklyn and her dad. "Brookie loves you so much and watching you two together and witnessing the undeniable bond you have makes my heart so full."

"Thank you for my miracle baby," she added. "You will forever be our family and we love you so much!"

RELATED VIDEO: RHOA: Kenya Moore Questions Why She Ultimately Chose Ex Marc Daly After 'a Lot of Proposals'

Moore - who gave birth to Brooklyn at 47 - previously spoke with PEOPLE about undergoing IVF to conceive Brooklyn, which inspired her to provide financial assistance to families in her hometown of Detroit who need help paying for assisted conception, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) or surrogacy.

"I waited most of my life to be able to have a child," Moore told PEOPLE. "So I knew all the anguish that someone feels, especially a woman feels, to think that I may not be able to have a dream of having a child."

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The former Miss USA said Brooklyn is her miracle child "on so many levels," sharing that turning 40 for her was a "wake-up call" in terms of her plans for motherhood.