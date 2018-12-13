Kenya Moore just welcomed her first child last month, but she’s already thinking about having another baby.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 47, gave birth to daughter Brooklyn Doris on Nov. 4. And despite a high-risk pregnancy that included multiple health scares and led to an emergency cesarean section, Moore says she and husband Marc Daly aren’t necessarily done expanding their family.

“I don’t know if my body can do it, but we would love to have one more,” Moore tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “I want a little boy!”

“At first, when I was starting to feel really bad in my pregnancy, I was like, ‘I cannot possibly do this again.’ But within the first week after giving birth, I don’t know — I missed the baby bump!” she explains. “I missed the whole thing of carrying her, feeling her move inside me and all that stuff. I would love to feel that again.”

And if she can’t, the new mom says she’s open to other possibilities, like adoption.

Having wanted to start a family of her own for so long, being a mom is the culmination of a lifelong wish for Moore. “I finally have everything I’ve dreamed of,” Moore shares. “This little angel … she’s so beautiful. I feel so blessed. It’s all been so worth it.”

Moore and Daly met in 2016 and wed in a romantic St. Lucia ceremony in June 2017. They didn’t waste time trying for a child, with Moore telling PEOPLE at the time, “We both want to start a family and soon — like, right away.”

Since Brooklyn’s arrival, Daly, 48, has been a source of strength for the star in these early days of motherhood. It helps that he has experience as a dad already, with two children (one grown and the other a teenager) from a previous relationship.

“He has been the best father,” Moore says. “He changes her diaper. He even tried to dress her one day. He lays her on her stomach and they watch TV and just hang out together. He talks to her the whole time. He really has been the most incredible doting dad. It just makes me have more respect for him.”

Daly was also by Moore’s side in the delivery room, where doctors had to cut her horizontally and vertically to avoid fibroids that could’ve potentially caused her to bleed out.

The operation normally takes 30 minutes, but in Moore’s case lasted over three hours. At one point, her epidural wore off and doctors gave her anesthesia for the pain. It caused her to fall asleep and when she woke up, she says she thought she was dead.

“I couldn’t see but I could hear everything. And I was trying to talk, but I couldn’t get the words out — nobody could hear me,” Moore recalls. “I thought, ‘I didn’t make it. I lost too much blood.’ I literally thought I was dead and had passed away. Because my thoughts were there, I was present. But no one could see that I was struggling, trying to wake up. It was crazy.”

Though the ordeal was “scary,” Daly helped her pull through. “He was really strong and just amazing in the operation room,” Moore says. “Marc was having a hard time in the waiting room because he’s one of those guys who can’t stand the sight of blood, so he didn’t want to see the baby come out because he just knew he would faint.”

She continues, “But he stayed focused on me when we were in there. And he never warned me of anything like, ‘There’s so much blood.’ He never panicked. I couldn’t have done it without him.”

Though she’s still a premie at nearly 6 weeks old, Brooklyn already takes after her parents. With her full head of curly hair, the baby looks just like Daly in Moore’s eyes (though Moore also sees her grandmother Doris in Brooklyn’s face). And her personality? Well, Brooklyn clearly has Moore’s resilience.

“She’s a strong baby,” Moore says. “She doesn’t cry a whole lot, unless she’s hungry or she’s cold. You take her clothes off or give her a wipe that’s too cold, and then she starts wailing! But she makes 101 faces, and makes me laugh. … We’re so in love.”

And now, the family is looking forward to another milestone together: their first Christmas.

“I’m so excited to spend the holidays with her,” Moore says. “She’s just so tiny, so everything we put her in, she just looks like a little doll. She’s so beautiful. We put the tree up and want to go get a custom stocking for her. I’m just excited. It’s a great time.”

