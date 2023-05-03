Kenya Moore Says 'Very Curious' Daughter Brooklyn, 4, Asked Her 'Why Did You Marry Daddy?' (Exclusive)

Kenya Moore says her daughter Brooklyn is developing some curiosity about marriages.

Acknowledging that the 4-year-old "doesn't know" that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, is amidst a divorce from Marc Daly, Brooklyn's dad, Moore tells PEOPLE that the little one is "very curious about marriage right now."

"She's asked me a lot about why I married daddy... I don't know if she's getting it from school or from YouTube Kids or something, but she asks a lot of questions about marriage," Moore says. "Like, 'When did daddy and you get married? Can I see your dress?' and she wants to see photos and stuff, so I let her."

Moore continues, "The other day she said, 'Oh, so I'm going to pretend to be married when I'm playing' And I don't want her to pretend to be married, I don't know why. I don't want her to pretend being married or playing doctor. I'm paranoid."

Moore is proud to have a "mini-me" on her hands, raving, "She's extremely confident. She's loving. She walks up to everyone and if she likes you, she's like, 'I want a big hug. Can I have a hug?'"

Not quite in kindergarten, Moore says her "smart" girl is bilingual in Spanish and English.

"I now have two au pairs, Spanish and French, because I want her to learn both and then eventually Mandarin. But she loves all of it," the proud mom shares with PEOPLE. "I want her to be prepared to be a boss, an international boss.

"She needs to just be prepared. I want her to have a global mindset. It's something I didn't have growing up. I just knew about Detroit and my family and my surroundings," Moore notes. "But then when I got older and I was introduced to international travel and people from around the world, it was eye-opening and enlightening. I saw the world differently, and I want that for my daughter too."

In January, Moore revealed that she hopes the pair's divorce will be finalized "soon" on Watch What Happens Live.

"The world's longest divorce," Moore told host Andy Cohen about the nearly two years that had passed since her split from Daly in May 2021.

Moore later revealed the holdup in finalizing her divorce from Daly. The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star admitted they didn't sign a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot.

When asked why the divorce was yet finalized, Moore told TMZ: "No prenup, so yeah, unfortunately."

However, the reality star reiterated that she felt "confident that it will get resolved soon."