Kenya Moore Shares Sweet Photo with Her 'Miracle Baby': 'All Things Are Possible'

Kenya Moore has a lot to be thankful for this year.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 47, shared a sweet shot of herself and premature daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly on Instagram on Friday, gushing about the sweet girl and her husband Marc Daly in the post’s caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Thank God for my miracle baby, my husband and my life. When you have faith in Him all things are possible,” she wrote. “Happy Thanksgiving from the Dalys #love #family #brooklyndaly #baby #preemie #faith #God #Thankful.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Moore has been slowly sharing updates about her daughter since giving birth to Brooklyn via emergency cesarean section on Sunday, Nov. 4.

The former Miss USA, who conceived through in vitro fertilization, had tough final days of her pregnancy, testing positive for preeclampsia — a pregnancy complication that caused her to gain “17 lbs. in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine.”

“She’s so perfect and strong!” Moore wrote on Instagram after PEOPLE revealed her good news exclusively. “Marc was incredible in the delivery room. I lost a lot of blood so I’m very weak but they both were strong for me. God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all.”

Other pictures have followed, including a sweet shot of Brooklyn’s hand and a throwback picture of Daly in the delivery room.

“It all started with you… If I had not met my king I would not have become a mother to the most beautiful baby I have ever seen I am so thankful for you,” Moore wrote of Daly. “You two are my whole world. I love you Mr. Daly.”

Moore and Daly married in a romantic sunset ceremony on a St. Lucia beach in June 2017, with Moore telling PEOPLE at the time, “We both want to start a family, and soon — like, right away. We both want a child.”

She announced that she was pregnant during the first part of the season 10 RHOA reunion.

“I’ve waited 47 years for this moment,” Moore told PEOPLE at the time. “I didn’t really want to announce it too soon because I feel it’s very early on in our pregnancy. But I have suffered so much in my life when it comes to wanting a family around me. So this is the day I’ve been waiting for my entire life. It’s a dream come true.”

Sadly, RHOA fans won’t get to see this next chapter of Moore’s life play out on television. Moore chose not to return to the series, which is currently airing its eleventh season.