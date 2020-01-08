Kenya Moore Shares Sweet Video of Her 'Miracle Baby' Daughter Brooklyn Walking and Dancing

Kenya Moore is one proud mama!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 48, shared an adorable video of her 14-month-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris, walking and dancing on Instagram on Tuesday.

While this wasn’t the first time she shared footage of her child’s first few steps, Moore couldn’t help but to gush about her baby girl’s accomplishment on the social media platform.

“My baby is walking!” she captioned the new clip, along with the hashtags “dance monkey,” “14 months” and “miracle baby.”

RELATED: Kenya Moore Shares Sweet Photo with Her ‘Miracle Baby’: ‘All Things Are Possible’

In the sweet video, Moore can be seen dancing next to Brooklyn as music plays in the background. As Moore moves forward, Brooklyn continues to follow her.

“Walk, baby!” the mom tells her daughter as the toddler starts stomping her feet. “Walk it! Walk it! Walk it!”

Moore claps for Brooklyn when she falls to the floor, cheering, “Yay!”

Image zoom Kenya Moore, daughter Brooklyn Kenya Moore/Instagram. Inset: Getty Images

RELATED: RHOA‘s Kenya Moore Reveals Why She and Husband Marc Daly Didn’t Sign a Prenup Before Their Split

The former Miss USA’s Bravo costars were equally impressed with Brooklyn.

“Yay!! Go Brooklyn… she so sweet and proud of herself!” Porsha Williams commented, before cautioning Moore, “Buckle up, Kenya.”

Meanwhile, Cynthia Bailey remarked, “My baby walking,” adding a clapping emoji.

Moore also shared a cute clip of Brooklyn on the move in December, captioning the footage, “Taking my first steps!!!! #miraclebaby #babybrooklyn.”

Moore and her estranged husband Marc Daly have been amicably co-parenting Brooklyn. The couple announced their split in September in exclusive statements to PEOPLE.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Said Daly, 49: “I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

Image zoom Kenya Moore and daughter Brooklyn Kenya Moore/Instagram

On a November episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Moore admitted that co-sleeping with her daughter had put a strain on her sex life with Daly.

“The baby has changed so much in our lives,” she said. “She’s in the bed all the time. He does not want me to put her in a crib.”

“It’s been difficult,” the mom continued. “We [sleep together] when we can, but it definitely is not as often as I would like.”

When asked how long it has been, Moore told her castmate, “Girl, I’m not going to even say that number.”

“It’s hard being in relationships, especially when you have a little one involved,” she shared. “Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad, sometimes you feel like you want to give up.”