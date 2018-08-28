Oh, Baby! Pregnant RHOA Star Kenya Moore Shows Off Bump in a Fitted White Dress

Kenya Moore and her baby-to-be are a vision in white!

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared two more pregnancy updates with fans on Instagram Monday — first, a sweet moment with her husband, Marc Daly, and then a candid shot with fellow housewife Cynthia Bailey.

The former Miss U.S.A. captioned the latter image, “Auntie,” adding the pregnant-woman and heart emojis and tagging Bailey, 51.

For the first photo, taken at the Ubiquitous Beauty Hair and Health Expo in Washington, D.C., Moore wrote, “My two loves #baby and #babydaly came to support me at the #ubiquitous convention this weekend. We LOVE DC and everyone was so kind to us.”

She added, “Thank you for all the well wishes and all the people excited for #KenyaMooreHairCare,” tagging her haircare line Kenya Moore Hair and adding additional hashtags that read, “#family,” “#TheDalys” and “#ThatMrsDalyToYou.”

Moore revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child during the first part of the season 10 RHOA reunion. The surprise revelation happened at the top of the show, when host Andy Cohen inquired if a baby was on the way.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” Moore said, shocking herself. “Oh my God, I said that! I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place.”

When asked if she was hoping for a boy or a girl, Moore said, “I want a healthy baby.”

Kenya Moore and husband Marc Daly Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Her happy news came 10 months after Moore married Daly in a romantic sunset ceremony on a St. Lucia beach. “We both want to start a family and soon — like, right away,” Moore told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “We both want a child.”

“We have been really upfront about wanting to expand our family, and we have definitely been taking the proper steps to try to make that happen,” she added on the RHOA After Show in January.

Since the baby news broke, Moore has been showing off the growth of her bump on Instagram. In July, she shared a selfie-style snap in a sports bra and told fans, “#BabyDaly is growing! I’m feeling much better now and baby is giving me amazing skin and I’m not having crazy cravings. Actually, I’m eating less bc baby is moving up.”

An insider close to Moore told PEOPLE exclusively last month that she will not be returning to RHOA for season 11 after a messy, lengthy contract negotiation that left her and the network on opposite sides of uncrossable battle lines.

The source revealed that both production and Moore wanted her to return as a full-time Housewife. But she wanted more money than they were offering, and they wanted her to film all parts of her life — including personal time with husband Marc Daly — that were previously off-limits. (Moore kept her entire fertility treatment away from the show.)

“Everyone wanted to have Kenya back, but they wanted to have the old Kenya back — the one who isn’t afraid of the cameras,” the source told PEOPLE. “You can’t have secrets and be on reality TV. Especially when other housewives are showing all of their lives — the good, bad and the ugly. They need to see your life.”