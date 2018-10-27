Kenya Moore Gains 17 Lbs. in One Week Due to Scary Pregnancy Complication: 'This Is Not Normal'

Kenya Moore has hit a dangerous complication in her pregnancy, which might cause her to give birth sooner rather than expected.

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum — who is expecting her first child — revealed via Instagram on Saturday that she has “gained 17 lbs. in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine.”

“This is NOT normal!” Moore wrote, captioning a picture of her swollen feet.

A day earlier, the former Miss USA attended the launch of former RHOA costar Cynthia Bailey’s new event space and wine shop, complaining later about her swollen feet on Instagram.

So what could be causing the problem? Moore explained on Saturday that she had undergone tests. Results came back on Friday, showing she had possible preeclampsia — a pregnancy complication that, according to the Mayo Clinic, is “characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys.”

It typically develops suddenly in women who previously had normal blood pressure after the 20-week pregnancy mark, the Mayo Clinic says. Besides the sudden weight gain and swelling, symptoms may include severe headaches, shortness of breath, nausea, upper abdominal pain, blurred vision, impaired liver and kidney function and decreased urine output.

Left untreated, preeclampsia can have dangerous effects. It can lead to fatal complications, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The most effective form of treatment is delivery, something Moore said she is considering. “I took more tests,” she said. “Baby is fine but if they come back higher #babydaly will have to come same day.”

“Staying positive,” Moore added. “To my pregnant sisters please go to your visits and tell the doctor of any drastic changes. Thank God I have great doctors.”

Moore is due to give birth next month. She and husband Marc Daly have not revealed the sex of their baby-to-be.

Just a week ago, the couple was showered with love at a majestic fairytale-themed baby shower.

Among the attendees were a slew of Moore’s former Bravo costars and colleagues, including Atlanta Housewives Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams; RHOA pals Shamea Morton, Carmon Cambrice, Miss Lawrence and Brandon Deshazer; Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Gizelle Bryant; and Married to Medicine‘s Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Toya Bush-Harris.

“Words cannot express the joy and happiness I feel in my heart,” Moore wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “So overwhelming to have a room of people who came to celebrate the impending life of #babydaly.”

Sadly, RHOA fans won’t get to see the event play out on television when the show’s eleventh season premieres in November. Moore chose not to return to the series, a disappointment for longtime viewers of the show hoping to see her journey continue.

Moore had long spoken on the show about her desire to start a family and announced that she’s pregnant during the first part of the season 10 RHOA reunion.

“I’ve waited 47 years for this moment,” Moore, who conceived through in vitro fertilization, told PEOPLE at the time. “I didn’t really want to announce it too soon because I feel it’s very early on in our pregnancy. But I have suffered so much in my life when it comes to wanting a family around me. So this is the day I’ve been waiting for my entire life. It’s a dream come true.”