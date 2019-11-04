RHOA's Kenya Moore Reunites with Estranged Husband to Celebrate Their Daughter's First Birthday

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly were back together on Sunday for a very special reason.

The estranged couple — who announced in September that they were going their separate ways after two years of marriage — reunited in New York City to celebrate the first birthday of their daughter, Brooklyn Doris.

Both smiled as they posed together with Brooklyn for a photo, which Moore shared on her Instagram page.

Birthday girl Brooklyn wore a white top and leggings with a red ruffle dress and “1st Birthday” sash.

Moore, 48, got into the party spirit by wearing a hat made of balloons, which she paired with an animal print sleeveless top and brown pants. Daly, meanwhile, kept it causal in jeans, a long-sleeve blue shirt, matching vest and ski cap.

“Happy Birthday @thebrooklyndaly,” Moore wrote on Instagram. “Your mommy and daddy love you beyond any words.”

“You are light of my life, my whole world and my future,” she added. “God blessed my existence with you and daddy. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents.”

This appeared to be the first time Moore and Daly had seen one another since agreeing to split.

Just last week, Moore told PEOPLE that the two hadn’t been in the same space together since the day before they released their statements.

Daly had seen Brooklyn, though. “He had a great time with her,” Moore told PEOPLE. “And he FaceTimes her every day. He’s a great dad to her.”

Co-parenting is something that’s important to Moore. She said that things have been “pretty civil” between she and Daly.

“I’ll always want Marc to be in Brooklyn’s life,” Moore said. “Brooklyn is a special girl. She’s vibrant and just makes people happy. Having her is a blessing.”

Moore gave birth to Brooklyn, her first child, on Nov. 4, 2018.

“Motherhood is everything I wanted it to be and more,” she told PEOPLE last week.

“I just can’t describe how special it is to wake up and cuddle with her and just hold her and we just hold on to each other,” Moore added. “Brooklyn laughs, and she pulls my hair. She just looks me dead in the eyes and just smiles. There’s nothing that feels better than that.”

As for her future with Daly, Moore said she’s hopeful the two can find a way back together — but only if she and her estranged spouse can work through their issues.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” said Moore. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

Unfortunately, she “doesn’t get the sense that [Daly] feels the same way.”

“I am hopeful and have always wanted to work on our relationship. But I just don’t know if that’s even a possibility at this point, honestly,” Moore admitted. “Marc doesn’t seem to be there. I’d feel more comfortable calling it quits if I knew I’d tried everything and it still didn’t work. And we definitely didn’t do everything we could have done to save our relationship.”

Neither Moore nor Daly have filed for divorce yet.