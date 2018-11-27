New Mom Kenya Moore Shows Off Tummy Three Weeks After Giving Birth: 'The SnapBack Is Real'

Kenya Moore is getting her body back!

Just three weeks after giving birth to daughter Brooklyn Doris, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 47, is already showing off her tummy on social media.

In a gallery of shots shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, Moore flaunted her frame while posing in a mint-green sports bra and gray workout pants, joking in the caption, “The SnapBack is real!”

Moore — who gave birth to Brooklyn via emergency cesarean section on Nov. 4 — said that she’s still healing from the three-hour operation, which actually caused her to be “cut twice.”

“I still can’t work out yet but I feel much better,” she wrote. “I’ve always been healthy and worked out my entire life … whatever my body will do I’m not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again.”

“#brooklyndaly is worth every battlescar!” she added. “#myangel #miraclebaby.”

Kenya Moore Daly/Instagram

Moore has slowly been sharing updates about Brooklyn over the past few weeks, including a Thanksgiving post on Thursday dedicated to the sweet girl and Moore’s husband, Marc Daly.

“Thank God for my miracle baby, my husband and my life. When you have faith in Him all things are possible,” she wrote. “Happy Thanksgiving from the Dalys #love #family #brooklyndaly #baby #preemie #faith #God #Thankful.”

The former Miss USA, who conceived through in vitro fertilization, went through some tough final days of her pregnancy after testing positive for preeclampsia — a pregnancy complication that caused her to gain “17 lbs. in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine.”

But of her daughter, Moore wrote on Instagram after PEOPLE revealed her good news exclusively, “She’s so perfect and strong! Marc was incredible in the [delivery] room. I lost a lot of blood so I’m very weak but they both were strong for me. God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all.”

Other pictures have followed, including a sweet shot of Brooklyn’s hand and a throwback picture of Daly in the delivery room. “It all started with you … If I had not met my king I would not have become a mother to the most beautiful baby I have ever seen I am so thankful for you,” Moore wrote of Daly. “You two are my whole world. I love you Mr. Daly.”

The happy couple married in a romantic sunset ceremony on a St. Lucia beach in June 2017, with Moore telling PEOPLE at the time, “We both want to start a family, and soon — like, right away. We both want a child.”