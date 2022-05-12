Kendrick Lamar Shares New Album Cover Seemingly Confirming Fiancée Gave Birth to Their Second Baby

It looks like Kendrick Lamar is a father of two!

On Wednesday, the 14-time Grammy winner unveiled the cover art for his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on Instagram, seemingly confirming the birth of his and his fiancée's second child.

In the family snap, 34-year-old Lamar, wearing a roped crown with thorns on his head with a gun tucked into his waistband, holds his and his fiancée Whitney Alford's daughter, whom they reportedly welcomed in July 2019. Alford is also seen sitting on a nearby bed holding an infant.

The couple has not spoken publicly about expecting a second child and Alford has not posted any photos of herself pregnant on social media.

"Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Shot by @renellaice," Lamar and Alford captioned the photo on their respective Instagrams.

A representative for Lamar did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The rapper first announced the long-awaited album last month through a document posted to his cryptic "oklama" website, seemingly titled as a play on Lamar's name, revealing that it would be released on Friday.

"The following statement was released today by oklama, through his company pgLang at 11:00 a.m. PT in Los Angeles, CA," states the document, addressed from "The Language Enterprises," before revealing the album title and release date. "All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only."

"Appreciate your patience," reads the bottom of the PDF.

Lamar's Wednesday post marks a rare photo showing his and Alford's family. The pair got engaged in 2015, the "Alright" rapper confirmed during an interview with The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1. Responding to rumors that he proposed to his high school sweetheart, Lamar said, "Yeah, definitely. I'm loyal to the soul."

Lamar has managed to keep his personal life private, but in a 2014 New York Times Magazine profile, the musician opened up about Alford, saying, "She's been here since day one."