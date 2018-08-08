Kendra Wilkinson Posts Selfie with Son — 'My Wonder of the World' — During Visit to Great Wall

Kendra Wilkinson and her son are having an epic and educational summer vacation!

The former Playboy model posted a selfie on Instagram, Tuesday, with Hank Baskett IV, 8, standing on the Great Wall of China.

“Up here on the Great Wall of China with my wonder of the world,” she captioned the sweet image, adding a heart emoji.

Vacation and time alone with her kids comes at a much-needed time for Wilkinson, 33, who’s currently going through a divorce from her husband of nine years, Hank Baskett. Baskett and Wilkinson also share a daughter, Alijah, 4.

She initially filed for divorce in April 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the couple first separated in January of this year.

RELATED: Exes Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Are ‘Toxic’ Together and ‘Need Time Apart to Heal Their Wounds’: Source

Kendra Wilkinson Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

It’s been a series of struggles for the Kendra On Top star since then.

In June, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Wilkinson was in the process of moving out of her family’s home, saying “It’s not a healthy environment and the two of them together has been toxic.” The source added that Wilkinson and Baskett, 35, had been trying to make it work for their children, but it ended up being too draining.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson Baskett/Instagram

Around the same time, Wilkinson was struggling with her decision to split from Baskett, a source told PEOPLE.

“Kendra is not in the best place right now … She’s trying to convince herself she’s happy, but she’s not,” the source said. “During their marriage, Kendra and Hank went through all the right steps to make it work, and while there seemed to be some great and positive changes for them as a couple and as individuals, she struggled to deal with everything fully. She was hiding.”

RELATED: Kendra Wilkinson Is ‘Super Open to the Idea’ of Dating 2 Months After Filing for Divorce: Source

Kendra Wilkson's kids, Hank and Alijah Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

Wilkinson has been open about the emotional struggles she’s gone through as a result of her relationship with the former pro football player. In June, she apologized to Baskett on Twitter, writing, “I want to apologize publicly to Hank. I was the reason your football career ended. I regret doing that to u and I hope u learn to forgive me one day. I loved u and was always your number one fan.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kendra Wilkinson Sobs Over Hank Baskett Split in Emotional Videos: ‘I Did Everything I Could’

RELATED: Kendra Wilkinson Vows to Find Her ‘Sexy Side’ Again as She Turns 33: ‘Let’s Have Some Fun’

Kendra Wilkinson Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

But Wilkinson seems to be finding her footing, lately. She shared that she was “super open” to dating just two months after filing for divorce. And on her 33rd birthday in June, she posted a sexy selfie on Instagram.

She captioned it: “I see you 33. Time to celebrate this beautiful life I have and created. Time to enter a new year with a new mind set. Time to shut the door on anything holding me down n run towards the top of my life with the people who truly love and care about me n want to see me there. My kids are on my back n i will forever carry them and their best interest but guess what haters? Time to find Kendra’s sexy side again n explore new ventures. Let’s have some fun…. “