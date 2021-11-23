Kendra Wilkinson Confronts Son, 11, About Him Being Embarrassed of Her on Kendra Sells Hollywood

Kendra Wilkinson chats with her son Hank, 11, about his first day of sixth grade in a sneak peek of Wednesday's episode of her Discovery+ show

Kendra Wilkinson is working on convincing her 11-year-old son that she's the "coolest mom."

In an exclusive clip from her new Discovery+ series Kendra Sells Hollywood, airing Wednesday, the former Girls Next Door star, 36, sits down with her two kids Hank Jr., 11, and Alijah Mary, 7, to talk about her son's forthcoming first day of sixth grade.

"Are you so excited to be a 6th grader? I'm so excited for you," she asks Hank as he shakes his head yes. "We're gonna march right in there..."

"What?" says Hank, interrupting Wilkinson with a smile. "You're not gonna be there."

"Oh, I'm gonna be there, I will be representing you as your mother tomorrow at registration," she tells her son.

Wilkinson, who is on a journey to become a top-selling real estate agent, then answers the door for her best friend Jessica, whom she hopes can help sell her cool factor to her son.

Kendra sells Hollywood Credit: Discovery+

"I need Jessica right now to sort out what's going on in my heart," Wilkinson says in a confessional.

As Jessica begins asking Hank about his first day of school, Wilkinson — who shares her kids with ex-husband, retired NFL player Hank Baskett — says, "Hank is in that stage where I'm either embarrassing … do you think he has a reason to be embarrassed?"

"I'm like totally the coolest mom in the whole school," she says as Jessica nods in agreement beside her.

In another confessional, Wilkinson continues, "I couldn't have asked for better kids. I mean, when it comes to parenting and when it comes to my bonding with them, so sacred and so powerful."

"If there's one part of my life I'm doing right, it's them," she adds, as a video plays of Wilkinson practicing cartwheels with her daughter.