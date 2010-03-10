Kendra Wilkinson Introduces Baby Hank to Hugh Hefner

The Playboy publisher says seeing his former girlfriend with her son is "the stuff that dreams are made of"

The wait is over! Kendra Wilkinson‘s baby boy, Hank Baskett IV, has finally met mommy’s famous ex-boyfriend, Hugh Hefner.

“The baby is a winner!” Hefner, 83, tells PEOPLE after meeting the 3-month-old for the first time last week. “He’s a gorgeous baby. Kendra should be very proud.”

Seeing a former girlfriend now married to Indianapolis Colts player Hank Baskett and with a new baby didn’t bring up any hard feelings for the Playboy founder. In fact, Hefner wishes the whole family nothing but the best. “It’s wonderful and I’m happy for her. I love Kendra and Hank and I love them together,” he says. “Kendra has always been very dear and her heart has always been very pure.”

Hefner says he “absolutely” saw Wilkinson’s motherly instincts on display during her recent visit to the Playboy Mansion with baby Hank. “Her entire focus now is with Hank and little Hank,” he said. “She’s a wonderful mother and little Hank is in good hands.”

He adds, “She was the wild child when I first met her and she wound up being the first of the bunch to get married here at the Playboy Mansion. Now she has a baby. It’s the stuff that dreams are made of.”

And the publisher knows a thing or two about dreams coming true. A new documentary, Hugh Hefner: Playboy, Activist and Rebel, takes an intimate look at the man who fought for civil rights, privacy and liberal drug laws as he built his world-famous brand. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Brigitte Berman, the movie is currently screening at the Miami International Film Festival.