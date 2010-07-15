Kendra Wilkinson & Hubby: Baby Hank Can Now High-Five!

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett couldn’t seem happier.

With Wilkinson’s memoir Sliding Into Home at the No. 4 spot on The New York Times bestseller list, a hit show and an unstoppable marriage, the duo have many things to celebrate. But to top things off, the couple’s 7-month-old son, Hank Jr., is learning more by the day.

“We’re celebrating [baby Hank’s] latest milestone tonight, which is a high-five,” Wilkinson, 25, told PEOPLE at Wednesday’s ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. “I taught him high-five.”

Baskett, 27, says not only has his little one learned high-fives, but they’ve become quite the new hobby. “All I hear in the room is, ‘High-five, high five! Yeahhh! ‘” Baskett says. “That’s all I hear all day long.”

But Baskett was about more than just touting his son’s latest achievements. He also couldn’t help himself from gushing about his wife. “I’ll go ahead and brag for her,” he said. “I’ve been super excited I’m so, so proud of her.”