Kendra Wilkinson & Hubby: Baby Hank Can Now High-Five!
The proud parents tell PEOPLE about their 10-month-old's latest milestone
Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett couldn’t seem happier.
With Wilkinson’s memoir Sliding Into Home at the No. 4 spot on The New York Times bestseller list, a hit show and an unstoppable marriage, the duo have many things to celebrate. But to top things off, the couple’s 7-month-old son, Hank Jr., is learning more by the day.
“We’re celebrating [baby Hank’s] latest milestone tonight, which is a high-five,” Wilkinson, 25, told PEOPLE at Wednesday’s ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. “I taught him high-five.”
Baskett, 27, says not only has his little one learned high-fives, but they’ve become quite the new hobby. “All I hear in the room is, ‘High-five, high five! Yeahhh! ‘” Baskett says. “That’s all I hear all day long.”
But Baskett was about more than just touting his son’s latest achievements. He also couldn’t help himself from gushing about his wife. “I’ll go ahead and brag for her,” he said. “I’ve been super excited I’m so, so proud of her.”
Things are going so well for the family of three that they’ve already discussed expanding. “Yeah, we’re thinking about it,” Kendra said with her familiar laugh. “Maybe next summer!”