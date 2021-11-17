Kendra Wilkinson Admits to 'Rough Start' with Co-Parenting: 'The Guilt Would Set In'

Co-parenting hasn't always been easy for Kendra Wilkinson.

The reality star, 36, got candid about the jarring experience she had while adjusting to co-parenting and her new norm after her divorce from former NFL player Hank Baskett. Wilkinson and Baskett finalized their divorce in February 2019 where they both agreed to split joint legal and physical custody of their two children: son Hank IV, 11, and daughter Alijah Mary, 7.

"It was a rough start for me to get used to co-parenting," she tells PEOPLE. "I didn't know how to not have my kids. And then the guilt would set in. I'm in a neighborhood where everyone has their kids 24/7 and when I don't have my kids I want to cry."

"I'm so a fish out of water, it's like, what am I going to do with my new life?" Wilkinson adds, noting that she's now "seeing who I am as a woman."

With learning more about herself, the Girls Next Door star has kept the door open for possible new relationships.

"I hope to find love again and fill my home with someone else's energy. It will be nice to have that again," she says. "I've done the work. I've done so much healing and therapy. I've done so much self- work. I'm now in a very strong place."

Along with stepping back into the dating scene, Wilkinson is beginning a new career, asking herself, "What can I do to create my own happiness?" Her new series Kendra Sells Hollywood, premiering Nov. 17 on Discovery+, follows her journey to become a real estate agent.

The six-part docuseries follows the single mom of two as she joins the high-profile team at Douglas Elliman in Los Angeles. PEOPLE exclusively announced that Kendra Sells Hollywood had been greenlit in July.